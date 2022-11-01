Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 4.3 %

ELD opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.87 and a 1-year high of C$15.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.15.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

