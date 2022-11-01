Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELMD. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Electromed in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Electromed Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE ELMD opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.50. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 5.53%.

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Read More

