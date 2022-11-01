Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Decreased by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $146.72.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,951,861. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

