Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.77.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.55. 165,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,951,861. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,994 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,469,000 after buying an additional 31,091 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,347,000 after buying an additional 192,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.