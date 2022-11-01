Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Shares Gap Down to $362.09

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $362.09, but opened at $348.00. Eli Lilly and shares last traded at $351.18, with a volume of 75,914 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $327.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.42 and a 200-day moving average of $313.32.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,901 shares of company stock worth $168,282,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

