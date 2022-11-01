Emerald (EEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter.

Shares of EEX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,828. The company has a market cap of $230.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.25. Emerald has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

In related news, Director David Saul Levin purchased 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $44,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 230,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,324.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 428.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 434,636 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Emerald by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

