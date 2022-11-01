Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Update

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of EBS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 433,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.