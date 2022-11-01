Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

EMR has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,944,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,506. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $92,450,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.