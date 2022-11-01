Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) Plans GBX 0.63 Dividend

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

Empiric Student Property stock opened at GBX 83.45 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.45. The stock has a market cap of £503.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.67. Empiric Student Property has a 12-month low of GBX 74 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 103.80 ($1.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Empiric Student Property to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Empiric Student Property from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empiric Student Property has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 108 ($1.30).

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.