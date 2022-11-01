Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $47,388,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,820,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Encompass Health Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.89.

Shares of EHC opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

