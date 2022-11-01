Entegris (ENTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Entegris to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENTG stock opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a 52-week low of $70.98 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Entegris by 3,909.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Entegris by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Entegris by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. Seaport Res Ptn cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

