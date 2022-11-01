Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Down 9.7% in October

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. 53,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $163.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.39. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 33.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

