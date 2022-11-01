Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $35,738.95 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40.

EQIX traded down $11.93 on Tuesday, hitting $554.51. The company had a trading volume of 590,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,870. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $647.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Equinix to $726.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 7.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,678,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

