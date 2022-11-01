Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dropbox, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dropbox in a report released on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dropbox’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dropbox’s FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The company had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.2 %

DBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

DBX stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,569,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,630,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,569,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,630,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,387 over the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Dropbox by 32.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,083 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $21,330,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $11,514,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

