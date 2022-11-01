Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 1st (AWH, BTX, CGC, CRON, FREQ, IPW, LCTX, LEGN, LIQT, OSW)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, November 1st:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Aspira Women's Health Inc alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX). They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.