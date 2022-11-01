Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 1st (AWH, BTX, CGC, CRON, FREQ, IPW, LCTX, LEGN, LIQT, OSW)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, November 1st:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX). They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

