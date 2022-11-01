Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.05

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.05 and last traded at $36.05, with a volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.73%.

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 18,746 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $647,486.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,812.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $647,486.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,812.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $70,046.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,458.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,932 shares of company stock valued at $926,631 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,122,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

