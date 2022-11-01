Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.64-$2.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ELS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $64.00. 43,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,178. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 99.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $285,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

