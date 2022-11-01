Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.52-$3.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.94-$0.96 EPS.
Equity Residential Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.25. 1,578,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $94.32.
Equity Residential Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,105,000 after buying an additional 652,761 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 493.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 201,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 167,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after acquiring an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.
