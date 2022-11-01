Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.52-$3.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.94-$0.96 EPS.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.25. 1,578,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,105,000 after buying an additional 652,761 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 493.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 201,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 167,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after acquiring an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.