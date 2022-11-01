ERC20 (ERC20) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and $153.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,499.49 or 1.00004302 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008117 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019463 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00040940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00044244 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022688 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01043361 USD and is up 12.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $70.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

