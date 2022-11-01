ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,100 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 957,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ESAB by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ESAB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.43. 217,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,281. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ESAB has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $58.08.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

