Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 12,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 8,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,920. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ESPR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. 2,214,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,836. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $551.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.21. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 million. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

