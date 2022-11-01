Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 417,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,657,000 after purchasing an additional 96,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,640,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ESS stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,814. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $218.38 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.49. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

