Etsy (ETSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Etsy to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ETSY stock opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.64.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,366 shares of company stock worth $15,044,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.18.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

