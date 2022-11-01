Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 11,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,071,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $290,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,071,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,366 shares of company stock worth $15,044,016 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Etsy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,563,000 after acquiring an additional 170,402 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Etsy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,095,000 after acquiring an additional 199,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.43. 2,997,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,545. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.73.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.