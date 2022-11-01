Everdome Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $239.00 million and $3.67 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

