Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 10,437 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $240,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,075,439 shares in the company, valued at $323,735,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 165,968 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,651,296.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 14,605 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $321,310.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 110,602 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $2,434,350.02.

On Friday, September 23rd, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $3,820,000.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 786,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,260. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $1,567,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 708.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $200,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

