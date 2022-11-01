Everscale (EVER) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Everscale (EVER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Everscale has a total market cap of $91.17 million and $9.64 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for $0.0541 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,685,306,496 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

