EVERTEC (EVTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect EVERTEC to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. EVERTEC has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.52-$2.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.52-$2.60 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect EVERTEC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVERTEC Stock Down 0.3 %

EVERTEC stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.95. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 592.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 546,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $3,312,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after buying an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EVERTEC by 18.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,728,000 after buying an additional 78,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 361,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,797,000 after buying an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

