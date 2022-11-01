EVgo (EVGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect EVgo to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. EVgo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EVgo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EVgo Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of EVGO stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. EVgo has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.80.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.61.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
