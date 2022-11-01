Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,620,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 11,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,313. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

