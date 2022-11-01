Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.80

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.80 and last traded at C$6.85, with a volume of 26927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Exco Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The firm has a market cap of C$266.55 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Further Reading

