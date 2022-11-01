ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Cowen

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.
EXLS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.57.
ExlService Price Performance
Shares of ExlService stock traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $184.20. 242,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.20. ExlService has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $184.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
ExlService Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.
