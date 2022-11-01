FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Update

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,300 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 579,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. American National Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $426.25. 263,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.19. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

