Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Update

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 818,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FICO traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.12. The company had a trading volume of 166,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,150. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.39 and a 200-day moving average of $424.15. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $531.03.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.50.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

