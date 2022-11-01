Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,059 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Fastenal worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Argus dropped their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal Price Performance

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 39,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,740. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.