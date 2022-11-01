Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Short Interest Update

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

FATP remained flat at $10.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fat Projects Acquisition by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 483,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,853,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

