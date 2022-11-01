Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 29,330 shares.The stock last traded at $116.09 and had previously closed at $115.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.41.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 41.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.