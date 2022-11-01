FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Price Performance

FNHC opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. FedNat has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedNat

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedNat stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.39% of FedNat worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

