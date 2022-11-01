Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Boosted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.48.

FIS stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.11. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

