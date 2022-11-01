Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 1.3% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.48.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $72.37 and a one year high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

