Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday.
Financial Institutions Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:FISI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $23.81. 44,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $34.43.
Financial Institutions Company Profile
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.
