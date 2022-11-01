Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday.

Financial Institutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FISI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $23.81. 44,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,926,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,145,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,999,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,054,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 115,703 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

