Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Stock Price Up 22.4%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 22.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 5,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 9,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Finnair Oyj Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 60 aircraft, which included 25 wide-body and 35 narrowbody aircraft. In addition, it provides technical, catering, and financial business services.

