Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Short Interest Up 9.1% in October

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Fintech Ecosystem Development

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter valued at $580,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 1st quarter worth about $1,243,000.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ FEXD remained flat at $10.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,355. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

About Fintech Ecosystem Development

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology sector in South Asia.

