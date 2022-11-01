First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Up 9.8% in October

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 325,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares
In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
Shares of FCNCA traded down $9.32 on Tuesday, reaching $812.80. The stock had a trading volume of 103,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $829.94 and a 200 day moving average of $741.31. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $947.71.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 2.99%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.