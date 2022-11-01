First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on November 18th

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.
First Community Bankshares has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares has a payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
First Community Bankshares Stock Performance
FCBC stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $611.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.47.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
First Community Bankshares Company Profile
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.
