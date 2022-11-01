First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) PT Lowered to $26.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Compass Point to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of FHB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,802. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.7% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 16,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

