First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Up 7.2%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 90,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,084,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 203.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 450.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 68.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

