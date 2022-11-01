First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Short Interest Up 9.7% in October

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,600 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 207,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMBH. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 34.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 46,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,424. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $722.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.84. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $45.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

