First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82.

