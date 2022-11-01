FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $42.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.44.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 129.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 157,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 89,207 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.0 %

FE stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.